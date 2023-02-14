Suspect turns himself in to police for deadly hit-and-run in Everett

article

A man has been arrested after turning himself in to police for his alleged involvement in a deadly hit-and-run from December.

38-year-old Daniel Martinez Gomez was hit and killed on Dec. 30 by a Jeep Liberty on Evergreen Way in Everett. The area is a six-lane roadway surrounded by car dealerships and businesses on either side.

On Feb. 13, police say a man turned himself in for the deadly hit and run.

The driver was booked into jail for hit-and-run-death.

Of the arrest, Gomez's aunt, Paula Devine said: "Thank you for all of your help and kindness. I would like to say: We are not looking back with regret; we are looking forward in hopes that justice will be served. Daniel was a huge inspiration to his family and friends. He was so caring and loved everyone unconditionally without question. Daniel would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it."