Suspect taken into custody following explosion, standoff in Olympia

It was a wild Saturday morning as people in Olympia woke up to an explosion, fire and the SWAT team in their apartment complex.

It all came to an end as investigators took a suspect into custody and carried him out on a stretcher.

Neighbors witnessed it all for more than six hours.

They said they had a rude wake-up call at about 3 a.m.

Now, they're just relieved it is over.

"Very quick. About 30 seconds or more, so we were out," neighbor Patti Sievert said.

For Sievert, this was a weekend morning unlike any other.

"I just grabbed slippers. I had pants on the bed already. Threw them on, grabbed my coat, and I'm still in full pajamas," she said.

Sievert and others at the Bayview Arms Apartments in Olympia were startled awake well before sunrise at about 3 a.m., forced to leave their pets and belongings behind.

They described an explosion, smoke and flames prompting the fire department to respond.

Eventually, the Thurston County SWAT team and Olympia police were at their neighbor's door.

Fire officials said he barricaded himself inside with a knife.

"There's been issues here since this person moved in, but I'm smelling burning, and then I heard yelling," neighbor Scott Edwards said.

Edwards was right alongside Sievert and their neighbors who decided to wait it out in the parking lot.

Some were in a bus nearby seeking warmth.

For those so close to the SWAT activity, loud booms from flash bangs and the sounds of shattered glass were a reminder of just how tense things became.

"For me, they're doing their job which is kind of refreshing because some of the things, I believe they get a bad rap," Edwards said.

After more than six hours of people standing, watching and worrying, the SWAT team finally made their way into the unit coming out with a person on a stretcher who was moving and appearing to be responsive.

It was the end to a scene witnesses said shattered their nerves.

"I would say thank you because you're saving our lives as well as everybody else," Sievert said.

Neighbors said this has not happened before, and they're hoping it does not happen again.

We've reached out to a spokesperson for Olympia police and the Thurston County Sheriff's Office for more information about the person involved in the standoff, but so far have not heard back.

