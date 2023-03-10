Suspect steals $300 in cash from Port Orchard Girl Scout booth

Port Orchard Police are investigating after a suspect swiped $300 from a booth of Girl Scouts selling cookies.

The incident occurred on March 9, sometime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. According to Girl Scouts of America, members of the troop were making change for an order when the money was swiped.

No one was hurt during the encounter.

"I’m disheartened to hear about the incident in Port Orchard—both for the young people who had to experience the robbery and because I know this isn’t the first time an incident like this has happened, and nor will it be the last," said Andrea Anderson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western Washington.

Police nor Girl Scouts of America have released any suspect information, or if they are actively seeking that person.

If Girl Scouts experience, or a third-party witnesses, any harm or violence directed toward Girl Scout Cookie sellers, report the incident to local law enforcement and contact Girl Scouts of Western Washington at customercare@girlscoutsww.org.