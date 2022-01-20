Suspect speeds away in Mountlake Terrace after woman shot outside her home

Mountlake Terrace Police are asking for your help to solve a cold case shooting that injured a woman in the Terrace Creek Park neighborhood. You hear 5 gunshots and then a dark-colored Mercedes leaves at a high rate of speed.

Just before 11 PM on July 20, 2021, a victim was shot after coming home from the grocery store. The victim exited her vehicle in her driveway and was shot shortly after.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to her thigh. The victim is scared and has no idea who would do this.

Detectives believe someone has probably heard about this and may have information. Submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you have any information. It’s anonymous and you will be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

