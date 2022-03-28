Suspect sought in several Pierce County bank robberies
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Authorities need help identifying a suspect in several bank robberies in Pierce County.
Gig Harbor police were called to reports of a robbery at the Umpqua Bank on March 23, around 1:49 p.m. Witnesses told officers a man walked in and said he was robbing the bank; he did not show a weapon or imply he had one, but was wearing latex gloves.
A teller gave him the money, and he left.
Officers used a K9 to track the suspect’s scent, which ended at a nearby parking lot. Police say the suspect likely left in a vehicle from there.
Authorities have surveillance images from other banks around Pierce County and Tacoma, and believe the suspect is the same in many of these robberies.
The suspect has not been identified yet, but is described as a white man in his 20s, commonly wearing a beanie and face mask. He is seen with blonde hair in some of the surveillance photos.
Anyone with information on the suspect or robberies is urged to call Detective Sgt. Federici at (253) 853-2421.
RELATED: Off-duty Edmonds officer fatally stabbed in Las Vegas; suspect in custody
READ MORE: WA drug trafficker with cartel ties sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:
Advertisement