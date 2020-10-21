Suspect sought in deadly hit-and-run in Seattle's Lake City neighorhood

Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood.

According to Seattle Police, it happened about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 30th Avenue NE and NE 127th.

The pedestrian that was hit died at the scene. The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

