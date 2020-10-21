Expand / Collapse search

Suspect sought in deadly hit-and-run in Seattle's Lake City neighorhood

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Lake City
It happened Tuesday night in Lake City.

SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood. 

According to Seattle Police, it happened about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 30th Avenue NE and NE 127th. 

The pedestrian that was hit died at the scene. The suspect fled the area before police arrived. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

