Suspect sought for Tacoma hit-and-run that caused serious injuries

Washington State Patrol detectives in Tacoma are asking for your help to identify the vehicle and hit-and-run driver that seriously injured a man.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. Monday when a vehicle struck a cable barrier on westbound State Route 512 at Vickery Road in Pierce County.

The driver got out on the passenger side and stepped into the left lane. A second vehicle struck the driver and pushed him to the left shoulder. The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and continued westbound on State Route 512 leaving the victim behind with serious injuries.

Vehicle debris found at the scene indicates it could be an older model Ford 250 or 350 pick-up truck or an older model Ford Transit van. Troopers were not able to determine the color of the vehicle.

Vehicle debris left at the scene (photo credit: WSP)

The truck or van has damage on the front left side and the left blinker/headlight cover is broken.WSP detectives request assistance to locate the suspect vehicle.

Advertisement

Vehicle debris left at the scene (photo credit: WSP)

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Kevin Pratt at (253) 538-3173 or the WSP tip line at (509) 249-6700.

Vehicle debris left at the scene (photo credit: WSP)

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. It is anonymous.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram