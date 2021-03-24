Suspect sought after shooting involving Bonney Lake police officer

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect after a shooting involving an officer with the Bonney Lake Police Department.

The officer was on a call involving a suspicious vehicle at Speedway Express on WA 410 around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Shortly after the officer arrived, a call went out to other law enforcement for "shots fired."

It's unclear if the officer, suspect, or both fired a shot. It's unknown at this time just how many shots were fired.

The suspect took off in the car moments after, and police are still looking for the person. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office does not yet have a make and model of the suspect's car.

The officer was not shot. Police have not said if the suspect was shot.

This is a developing story.

