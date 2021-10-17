Suspect shot, killed by Clark County deputies after pursuit

article

Clark County deputies shot and killed an assault suspect after a pursuit in Vancouver.

The sheriff’s office says deputies tried to pull over a suspect for first-degree assault with a handgun early Sunday morning, just before 2:30 a.m.

The suspect sped away, so deputies drove after them, eventually using a PIT maneuver to stop the car near 122nd Avenue and 49th Street.

Authorities say the suspect got out of the car with a handgun and ignored orders to stand down. One or more officers shot the suspect, who died from the injuries.

The Southwest Washington Regional Independent Investigation Team is investigating the incident, and involved deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave.

