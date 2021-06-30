Expand / Collapse search

Suspect shot by Seattle Police in Puyallup

By Q13 News Staff
Seattle Police
Seattle Police shoot suspect in Puyallup

Officers from the Seattle Police Tactical Team shot a suspect in Puyallup early Wednesday morning.

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Officers from the Seattle Police Tactical Team shot a suspect in Puyallup early Wednesday morning. 

Details are scarce, but a spokesman with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department says it happened around 4 a.m. at 7th Ave SE and 10th Street SE in Puyallup.

The officer or officers who fired their weapons were on the Seattle Tactical Team. A suspect was shot, but is expected to survive. 

It's unclear what Seattle police were responding to in Pierce County or what the suspect was accused of. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

