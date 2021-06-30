Suspect shot by Seattle Police in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Officers from the Seattle Police Tactical Team shot a suspect in Puyallup early Wednesday morning.
Details are scarce, but a spokesman with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department says it happened around 4 a.m. at 7th Ave SE and 10th Street SE in Puyallup.
The officer or officers who fired their weapons were on the Seattle Tactical Team. A suspect was shot, but is expected to survive.
It's unclear what Seattle police were responding to in Pierce County or what the suspect was accused of.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram