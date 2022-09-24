Suspect running from police falls off balcony, dies

article

Authorities said that an unidentified suspect died after falling off a balcony while trying to run away from police.

The Cayce Police Department in South Carolina said the incident started early Saturday morning after an officer responded to Guignard Park and noticed two individuals inside a vehicle.

The park is closed after dark.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the suspects drove away at a high rate of speed before crashing at the Columbia Convention Center.

After the crash, police said one suspect escaped and ran away. Officers did not chase him because they attended to the second person inside the vehicle.

"Our officer responded in accordance with his training by calling for additional officers and first checking on the other individual from the single car accident," Police Chief, Chris Cowan said in a statement on Facebook. "There was no foot chase initiated."

The fleeing suspect then fell from the top of the upper-level balcony at the convention center to the lower level, where he died.

Authorities said he was wanted on a non-extradition warrant in Georgia but did not specify the charge.

Meanwhile, police said the second person is seeking medical attention.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.