Suspect randomly attacks woman with baseball bat in Belltown

Seattle Police have arrested a man they say randomly attacked a woman in the Belltown neighborhood.

According to police, a woman was walking on Cedar Street around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday when she was hit by a bat from behind.

Witnesses reported seeing a man running away from the area with a baseball bat in his hand.

Police were able to get images of the suspect and recognized him from a previous encounter.

The 31-year-old was arrested at his Belltown apartment and booked into King County Jail for assault.

