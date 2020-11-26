Expand / Collapse search

Suspect on the run after stabbing man on bus in SeaTac, deputies say

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
SeaTac
Deputies are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed on a Metro bus in SeaTac.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, there was a disturbance on a King County Metro bus around 5:20 a.m. Thursday in the 19500 block of International Blvd.

Deputies said a man in his 20s stabbed another man in his 20s.

Authorities said the victim was stabbed in the arm near an artery. A deputy started life-saving measures and the victim was taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

The search continues for the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Get the Q13 News app for breaking news alerts.