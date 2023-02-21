Suspect of Pierce Co. substation attacks seeks compassionate release from jail, citing health concerns

One of the men suspected of attacking Pierce County substations in Dec. 2022 now wants to be released from jail.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 32-year-old Matthew Greenwood and 40-year-old Jeremy Crahan were arrested on Dec. 31, 2022, charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities in Pierce County, causing at least $3 million in damage.

Crahan filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court in Tacoma asking for compassionate release, saying he suffers from ‘severe’ health issues exacerbated by the Federal Detention Center (FDC) in SeaTac, according to court docs obtained by FOX 13 News.

"I am suffering from blood clots, severe edema, and am at high risk for cellulitis, as well as kidney and liver failure," wrote Crahan to the court. "The FDC has known about this for the entire month I've been here, has refused to provide medical care in regards to these concerns, and did not provide the ability for me to seek outside care until an emergency situation occurred…"

Crahan claims on Jan. 26, he awoke with a fever and told staff he needed medical attention. He was directed to the pill line nurse, who reportedly told him he could not be helped. Crahan claims he demanded an examination, as he "was not going to lose [his] leg over negligence."

According to the suspect, the examination revealed an infection running up to his groin, and he was taken to an outside hospital for treatment.

During his tenure, Crahan said his condition worsened—claiming his blood pressure plummeted due to sepsis, and that he suffered "irreversible damage" to his heart, liver and kidneys. He also claimed FDC staff asked if he had a living will and if he would like to make one.

After his release back to FDC, Crahan claims he was prescribed two medications, but the jail only had one of them, and staff did not know when they would get the other medication.

Crahan filed the complaint on Jan. 31, 2022.