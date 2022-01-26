Suspect leads Everett police on chase, crashes car before carjacking another driver

Everett police are looking for a suspect they say led them on a car chase, crashed a vehicle and then carjacked another person.

Around 10 p.m., a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper was at an Everett apartment complex responding to a separate incident when the trooper noticed a vehicle with no visible plates. The trooper checked the VIN and discovered that the truck was stolen with a warning that there was a firearm in the truck.

The trooper noticed the driver slumped over in the front seat and drugs in plain sight, according to WSP.

When the driver woke up and saw multiple police units around him, he drove off.

Everett police had already set out road spikes that the suspect drove over.

The suspect then led troopers on a chase down Highway 99 to Edmonds. Troopers called off the chase when the suspect started running red lights, citing a danger to the public.

The stolen truck hit a car, causing it to crash. The driver got out and carjacked someone and then drove off.

The car the suspect stole is a gray 2009 Acura TL with WA plate BPJ8450. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black face mask, a black beanie and a black coat.

If anyone sees the car, call 911. Do not approach the suspect or the vehicle.

It does not appear that there were any injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

