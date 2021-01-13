Suspect, K9 injured in officer-involved shooting on I-5 in Thurston County

A suspect and K9 officer were injured in an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday night.

Thurston County Sheriff's Office deputies and Washington State Patrol responded around 9 p.m. Officials conducted a vehicle pursuit on I-5 south of milepost 88, near U.S. 12 and Grand Mound.

At one point, an officer exchanged gunfire. A TCSO K9 was shot and sustained serious, but survivable injures officials said.

A 25-year-old male suspect was also shot and transported to a hospital in serious condition.

WSDOT says the incident is causing a traffic backup. As of 11 p.m. all lanes are block in southbound lanes of I-5 near exit Prairie Creek.

Advertisement

This remains an ongoing investigation.