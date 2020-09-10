Suspect in stolen vehicle dies after high-speed chase spanning two counties

A high-speed chase spanning two counties ended in tragedy this morning when the stolen vehicle police were chasing crashed in Lake Forest Park and killed one person.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, it all started with a shooting at the A'Cappella apartment complex in the Lynnwood area about 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said they found evidence of 40 shots fired at that scene. Several apartments were struck by bullets, including one with a 3-week-old infant inside. A mother and her child were hurt while trying to take cover from the gunfight. Deputies said their injuries are minor.

Deputies found a vehicle matching the description given at the shooting scene and tried to make a traffic stop, but the suspect sped away.

The chase started near the 13900 block of Ash Way then continued to 164th Street and onto I-5 South. The suspect vehicle exited at NE 145th Street, then drove about 90 mph in the oncoming lane of traffic. That's when deputies ended the pursuit.

The suspect vehicle crashed shortly after near 36th Avenue NE and NE 145th Street.

One of the suspects in the vehicle died at the scene. The other ran away.

It's unclear what led to the shooting in Lynnwood, but investigators say a second vehicle may have been involved.

145th Street is closed in both directions off of Lake City Way while they investigate.