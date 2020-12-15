Suspect in Kent woman's murder arrested in Minnesota

Police say the suspect in the murder of a Kent woman was arrested last week in Minnesota.

According to Kent Police, a 40-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in Kent in the early morning hours of Dec. 1. Officers responded to a call of a woman found unconscious inside a home near 250th and 23rd Pl. S. around 1 a.m.

Officers arrived within minutes and began performing life-saving measures such as CPR before medics arrived, but were unsuccessful.

The medical examiner later identified the victim as Randi Jones and ruled her death a homicide.

Kent Police said they conducted interviews and gathered evidence to obtain a nationwide homicide arrest warrant for a 38-year-old Federal Way man.

Minnesota State Police said they found Paul R. Dervin III in a car with a woman on Dec. 11. Officers took Dervin into custody and he will be extradited to Washington state.

According to court documents, police found a maroon Jaguar parked on the street outside the home which was owned by Dervin. They interviewed several witnesses and discovered surveillance video showing Dervin running out of the neighborhood that morning. Jones had bruising and blood on her face and marks on her neck. A TV in the room had been smashed.

Dervin is charged with Murder in the 2nd degree, domestic violence.

Documents also stated that Dervin was accused of attacking his ex-wife in February at a bowling alley in front of multiple witnesses. The windows of Jones' car were later shot out, leaving 14 bullet holes. Dervin was charged with assault in the second degree and unlawful imprisonment in that case.