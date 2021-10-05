Suspect in hospital, robbery victim in jail following Monday night shooting

article

A 24-year-old robbery suspect is recovering in the hospital, and the man he tried robbing was booked into jail, after a shooting late Monday night.

According to Edmonds Police, the 34-year-old robbery victim was at the Emeralds Best Motel, located off of Highway 99. He had a no-contact order filed against him, and was violating it by being in the hotel and possibly carrying a gun. While he was there, the 24-year-old tried to rob him but failed.

This encounter escalated into a foot chase through the hotel parking lot and down Highway 99, but police did not say who was chasing who.

At some point, several shots were fired.

When police responded to the scene, they found the 34-year-old, who told officers he had been shot several times. Other officers found the 24-year-old not far away with gunshot wounds; he was given aid while medical personnel were on the way, but would not cooperate with officers' questions.

Police learned the 34-year-old was violating a no-contact order and was booked into the Snohomish County Jail. The 24-year-old is recovering at Providence Hospital in Everett under police watch, and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the Edmonds Police non-emergency line at (425) 407-3999. Tips can also be sent to policetips@edmondswa.gov.

