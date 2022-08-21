Suspect in gruesome double-murder of beloved couple in Kitsap County arrested in Tacoma

Sheriff's detectives say the suspect wanted for a double-homicide in Kitsap County was arrested in Tacoma Sunday night.

Shaun D. Rose, 40, is accused of killing Steven and Mina Shulz, both 51. The couple was found dead near their home on Shady Glen Avenue in Olalla.

Steve and Mina Shulz found murdered at their home in Olalla

Detectives from the Kitsap Sheriff’s Office discovered the bodies after their daughter went to the family home and found signs of a force home entry, and a trail of blood.

"Imagine your child coming to check on you and to find that kind of a scene," said Lt. Ken Dickinson on Friday.

According to detectives, tips had a number of law enforcement agencies working together on Sunday including Kitsap, Mason and Pierce County deputies along with Tacoma Police.

Earlier in the day, family and friends spoke with FOX 13 News. Dwaine Weyland, the couple’s best friend, said they were roughly 30 days from opening up East 2 West Brewery – a dream the pair had for several years after growing their brewery business on the side and winning awards for their beer.

"It’s just senseless," said Weyland. "They deserved a chance to realize their dream. They deserved a chance to continue their life because all they did was contribute good to the world."

Weyland, a childhood friend of Steve’s that reconnected several years ago, said the couple was always helping people in the community. Steve Shulz served in the Air Force, where he met Mina. The couple were married for 30 years.

According to investigators, there is no clear sign of a connection between Rose and the Shulz. It’s unclear what led Rose to the Shulz’s home.

Rose has a history of car theft, burglary, theft and drug use according to investigators.

He was due in court earlier this month after being released on bond for burglary charges. He never showed up for his pre-trial hearing.

Rose is being booked into the Kitsap County Jail.