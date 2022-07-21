Suspect in custody for Lynnwood pot shop robbery, 2 others still at-large

article

A suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly robbing a pot shop in Lynnwood and leading police into Seattle's Lake City neighborhood.

On Thursday night, Snohomish County deputies responded to a call regarding a pot shop robbery at Euphorium on Cypress Way around 8:40 p.m. The shop was robbed by multiple armed suspects, Snohomish County deputies said.

There was a heavy police presence near NE 68th Street and Weedin Pl NE in Lake City as law enforcement from both Snohomish County and Seattle responded and searched for the suspects.

As of 10 p.m., one suspect was taken into custody. Two suspects are still at-large.

Officers are continuing their search for other suspects in Lake City.

Multiple firearms were recovered from the car they abandoned, according to Seattle Police.

This is a developing story.

