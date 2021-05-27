Suspect in custody after Snohomish County deputies, SWAT respond to Sultan shooting
SULTAN, Wash. - Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies arrest a 25-year-old man after a shooting near Sultan Thursday.
SCSO deputies and SWAT responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. near the 32500 block of 124th St. SE in Sultan. The male suspect at the time was believed to be inside the home, according to SCSO.
The victim- who’s identity is not known- was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The condition of the victim has not been released.
Police are still investigating the incident.
This is a developing story.
Police respond to a shooting in a Sultan neighborhood where one person was injured and a 25-year-old man was taken into custody.
