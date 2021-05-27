Suspect in custody after Snohomish County deputies, SWAT respond to Sultan shooting

Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies arrest a 25-year-old man after a shooting near Sultan Thursday.

SCSO deputies and SWAT responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. near the 32500 block of 124th St. SE in Sultan. The male suspect at the time was believed to be inside the home, according to SCSO.

The victim- who’s identity is not known- was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The condition of the victim has not been released.

Police are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

Police respond to a shooting in a Sultan neighborhood where one person was injured and a 25-year-old man was taken into custody.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram