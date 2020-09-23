Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody after barricading herself in apartment building following two injured in stabbing

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Seattle Police
Q13 FOX

Suspect barricaded in apartment after Belltown stabbing

Two people are injured following a stabbing inside a Belltown apartment as the suspect remains barricaded inside the building.

SEATTLE - Two people were injured in a stabbing inside a Belltown apartment building Wednesday, Seattle Police said. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, the other victim's injuries are considered serious. 

According to SPD, it happened at Centennial Tower and Court Apartments on Fourth Avenue.

Around 3:30 p.m. Seattle Police were seen deploying a mobile robotic device inside the apartment complex to assess the situation as the suspect barricaded herself inside, and refused to leave the building. 

A few hours later, SPD took the woman into custody. She will be booked into the King County jail for investigation of assault, police say.

This is a developing story.

Police respond to a double stabbing inside an apartment building in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.