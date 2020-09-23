Suspect in custody after barricading herself in apartment building following two injured in stabbing

Two people were injured in a stabbing inside a Belltown apartment building Wednesday, Seattle Police said. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, the other victim's injuries are considered serious.

According to SPD, it happened at Centennial Tower and Court Apartments on Fourth Avenue.

Around 3:30 p.m. Seattle Police were seen deploying a mobile robotic device inside the apartment complex to assess the situation as the suspect barricaded herself inside, and refused to leave the building.

A few hours later, SPD took the woman into custody. She will be booked into the King County jail for investigation of assault, police say.

This is a developing story.