Suspect in custody after allegedly firing shots inside Tacoma bar

A suspect is in custody after a man allegedly fired shots inside a Tacoma bar which led to officers firing shots Wednesday night.

At about 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fight at a bar in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue.

Police said people reported that a man fired a gun inside the bar.

When officers confronted the man, they fired shots. It's unknown if the suspect fired back.

No one was struck during the gunfire exchange.

The man was taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.