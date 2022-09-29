Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody after allegedly firing shots inside Tacoma bar

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle

Suspect in custody after shots fired in Tacoma bar

A suspect is in custody after shots were fired inside a Tacoma bar. During a confrontation with police, officers fired shots but no one was struck.

TACOMA, Wash. - A suspect is in custody after a man allegedly fired shots inside a Tacoma bar which led to officers firing shots Wednesday night. 

At about 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fight at a bar in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue. 

Police said people reported that a man fired a gun inside the bar.

When officers confronted the man, they fired shots. It's unknown if the suspect fired back. 

No one was struck during the gunfire exchange. 

The man was taken into custody. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 