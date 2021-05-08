Suspect in 1987 Everett arson case arrested, wanted for murder

article

An Everett man who failed to appear for sentencing Friday after pleading guilty to the fatal 1987 Everett Community College fire has been arrested.

The Daily Herald reports Elmer Nash was 12 on Feb. 16, 1987 when he lit a matchstick and dropped it on a pile of books and papers on the floor of the college’s library, igniting a fast-moving blaze that killed Everett firefighter Gary Parks. Everett police say the Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force arrested Nash around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The arsonist’s identity remained a mystery until Nash reluctantly confessed in a 2017 interrogation. Now 47, Nash pleaded guilty to murder in March.