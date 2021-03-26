Suspect identified in Thurston County home disturbance involving injured deputy

A Thurston County deputy was stabbed after responding to a disturbance at a Yelm home Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. a resident at a home in the Nisqually Pines at the 16000 block of Holly St. SE called police after asking a man to leave their home, according to TCSO spokesperson Lt. Cameron Simper.

Thurston County shooting on Friday, March 26, 2021.

The deputy arrived shortly after the call and was stabbed in the neck. She then shot at the male suspect. Deputies and Yelm officers assisted with aid before medics arrived.

The deputy in her mid-30s was transported to St. Peters Hospital and went into surgery Friday night. She is in serious, but stable condition.

The male suspect, a white man in his early-40s was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Law enforcement sources tell Q13’s David Rose the suspect is a convicted sex offender who was previously featured on Washington’s Most Wanted.

The suspect, 43-year-old Ronald Clayton, was recently released in 2019 after serving 24 months in jail for failure to register as a sex offender.

This is an ongoing investigation.

