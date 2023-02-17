Suspect flips stolen car with puppy inside after police chase in Bothell

article

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint and leading police on a chase before crashing and flipping the car upside-- with the victim's dog still inside.

On Feb. 10 around 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to a call about an armed robbery at the Thrashers Corner Shopping Center in Bothell.

The victim said his Audi was stolen at gunpoint with his puppy inside.

Deputies were able to track down the car and the suspect not far from the initial robbery scene.

The suspect drove off, damaging two police vehicles and a parked vehicle in the process. When the suspect hit the parked vehicle, the stolen Audi flipped upside down.

The 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The Cavapoo puppy was uninjured and returned to her owner.

The suspect is facing charges for first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding and malicious mischief.