Suspect faces charges for Georgetown burglary, released on personal recognizance

A suspect faces felony charges in connection to a burglary in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood this weekend.

According to charging documents, Johnathan Hanshaw broke into a home in Georgetown Sunday night. Hanshaw allegedly smashed a window and climbed in, even as the homeowner yelled at him to get out.

Hanshaw pushed past the homeowner to go upstairs, where the person’s family was, so they grabbed him and a fight broke out.

A neighbor who heard the struggle came in and helped get Hanshaw out of the house, say court documents, and then Hanshaw tried to break into another home just minutes later.

The King County prosecutor asked a judge to hold Hanshaw in jail on $100,000 bail, but he was released on his own recognizance, instead.

Hanshaw faces felony charges of residential burglary and attempted residential burglary. His arraignment is scheduled for April 13.

The prosecutor's office says Hanshaw has prior convictions in Georgia and Tennessee.

