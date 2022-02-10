Suspect escapes after shooting outside Bowlero in Tukwila

Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting outside of the Bowlero near Southcenter Mall in Tukwila.

Police said they first received reports of the shooting just after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, officers found a man with non life-threatening injuires. He was taken to the hospital.

Officers said they did not find the suspect, but they do not believe that the shooting was random. There may have been an argument before the shooting, they said.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

RELATED: Loved ones want answers in unsolved deadly shooting of 17-year-old outside Southcenter Mall

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

READ ALSO: Driver leaves scene after bus crash in Tukwila

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram