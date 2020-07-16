Suspect dies after police shooting in Shoreline

One person is dead after a police shooting in Shoreline, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Details are scarce, but Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the sheriff's office said it happened in the 500 block of 175 Street in Shoreline. The suspect who was shot died at the scene.

All of the responding deputies are OK, Abbott said.

The sheriff's office has not said what led to the shooting, but Shoreline Fire reported a 50-year-old man was stabbed around 6 a.m. at the same location. The stabbing victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in stable condition.

