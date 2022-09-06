Suspect charged in North Seattle shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

A suspect has been charged in a fatal shooting in North Seattle from Aug. 30.

The King County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that Ira D. Washington is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Washington was captured on surveillance video trying to rob a man at a bus stop near Aurora Ave N and N 145th St. Prosecutors say he then shot the man in the back four times and killed him, then took his phone from the ground.

Washington is believed to have also shot another man waiting at the bus stop—a man who underwent emergency surgery at the hospital from his injuries.

Seattle Police arrested Washington on Sep. 1 for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. During his arrest, Washington told officers he carries his gun around with him everywhere he goes, including on public transportation according to court documents.

The gun was reported stolen.

Currently, Washington is being held on a $75,000 bail for the firearm charge, but prosecutors are pushing for a $5 million bail, citing an apparent 30-year history of assaults and refusing to obey court orders.