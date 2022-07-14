Suspect charged for shooting, killing a man after a fireworks show in Lacey

article

The teen suspect who shot and killed a man after a fireworks show near Rainier Vista Community Park on July 3, was officially charged with second degree murder on Thursday. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of the victim.

According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), at around 11:00 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a man who was shot in a field in the 5400 block of 50th Ave. SE. According to police, multiple people reported hearing an argument before shots were fired. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound and performed life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

Investigators said the incident appeared to have started in a neighborhood and moved to the field near the park. Multiple witnesses described hearing gunshots an hour after the fireworks show ended. The victim was later identified as 43-year-old Jordan Pilbro from Yelm, according to The Olympian.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect arrested after man found shot to death in Lacey field

On July 7, Investigators arrested the 19-year-old suspect near his home in Centralia without incident and booked him in the Thurston County Jail. On Thursday, the suspect was formally charged for second degree murder, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, July 19, at 9:00 a.m.

A GoFundMe was set up on July 4 to help the Pilbro family pay for rent, food and monthly bills. The goal is $50,000 and almost $10,000 has been raised as of July 14.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPD at 360-459-4333.