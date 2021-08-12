Police: Man calls 911 after shooting neighbor in Tacoma

Tacoma police responded to a shooting at the 5600 block of S K St around 8 p.m. Wednesday after a man told 911 that he had shot his neighbor, according to authorities.

The 36-year old victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The 56-year-old suspect was arrested and has been booked into Pierce County Jail on first-degree domestic violence assault.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

RELATED: Tacoma City Councilmembers call for increase police presence after rise in violent crimes

This shooting is just one of many that has burdened Tacoma this summer as the city has seen an overall surge in violent crimes.

In response to the rise in violent crime, several city leaders have urged for more police presence in Tacoma.

The city council members' letter to mayor Victoria Woodard and the city manager states a goal to "reassure the public we are still present in their community," rather than increase the number of arrests made.

