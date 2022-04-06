Suspect arrested in Tacoma theft, vehicular assault from early March

article

Pierce County law enforcement teamed up to arrest a suspect in a vehicular assault from March 2.

According to Tacoma Police, a man reportedly tried to steal a travel trailer and hitch it to his pickup truck, when the owner came out of her house and yelled at him. Police say he ran her over in his truck and sped off, and a neighbor found the homeowner on the ground, crying for help.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, suffered severe injuries including a broken pelvis and hip.

Detectives were able to identify the pickup truck, then tracked it to the suspect. Tacoma and Puyallup police officers arrested the 45-year-old suspect and booked him into the Pierce County Jail for vehicular assault, failure to remain on scene of an accident and first-degree theft.

