Deputies arrest man in gruesome murder at Pierce County drive-thru

Pierce County deputies found and arrested a man accused of a fatal hit-and-run in Spanaway.

The 22-year-old suspect is believed to have run over a 68-year-old man in a drive-through lane Saturday, while the victim’s wife watched from the car. Witnesses told deputies the suspect backed over the man and ran him over at least twice before speeding off.

The man was declared dead at the scene when medics arrived.

At the time of the arrest, deputies were unable to find the suspect vehicle—a white 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, Washington license plate BXG3641. Authorities believed it the SUV may have been sold to a junk car hauler business. Deputies found the vehicle shortly after.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man run over at least twice, killed in Spanaway drive-through

