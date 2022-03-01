Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:03 AM PST, Cowlitz County
21
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:09 AM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:06 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:53 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:31 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:26 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:01 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:36 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:16 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:51 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:40 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:31 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:40 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:52 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:19 AM PST until FRI 4:27 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:40 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Watch
from WED 9:48 AM PST until THU 7:03 AM PST, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Lewis County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Deputies arrest man in gruesome murder at Pierce County drive-thru

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 3:46PM
Spanaway
FOX 13 Seattle

Man run over, killed at drive-thru restaurant in Spanaway

Deputies say they’re searching for a driver who intentionally ran over a man in a drive-through in Spanaway.

SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies found and arrested a man accused of a fatal hit-and-run in Spanaway.

The 22-year-old suspect is believed to have run over a 68-year-old man in a drive-through lane Saturday, while the victim’s wife watched from the car. Witnesses told deputies the suspect backed over the man and ran him over at least twice before speeding off.

The man was declared dead at the scene when medics arrived.

At the time of the arrest, deputies were unable to find the suspect vehicle—a white 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, Washington license plate BXG3641. Authorities believed it the SUV may have been sold to a junk car hauler business. Deputies found the vehicle shortly after.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man run over at least twice, killed in Spanaway drive-through

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: