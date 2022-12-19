Suspect arrested in shooting at Everett bar

Everett Police arrested a man in his 20s suspected of shooting someone outside a bar early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, officers were called to Player's Bar early that morning to reports of shots fired. A short time later, a man was admitted to the emergency room of a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

The man told hospital staff he was shot at Player's Bar.

Officers conducted an investigation and identified another man as the suspect of the shooting. Police arrested the man Monday near Evergreen Way and Casino Rd.