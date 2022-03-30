Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Everett bar

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Everett

Snohomish County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death in Everett early Sunday morning.

EVERETT, Wash. - Detectives arrested a 22-year-old Everett man in connection to a fatal shooting outside a bar in early March.

The Snohomish County medical examiner identified 31-year-old Damien Navarro as the victim. The sheriff's office said a man shot and killed Navarro outside 128th Billiards in Everett on March 6, after they and 10–20 others got into a fight in the parking lot.

Witnesses say several gunshots rang out, and Navarro was shot in the head. A white sedan sped from the scene shortly after.

Sheriff's office detectives identified the suspect and arrested him Tuesday at a job site in Everett.

The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree murder, and following a court appearance Wednesday, had his bail set at $1 million.

