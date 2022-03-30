Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Everett bar
EVERETT, Wash. - Detectives arrested a 22-year-old Everett man in connection to a fatal shooting outside a bar in early March.
The Snohomish County medical examiner identified 31-year-old Damien Navarro as the victim. The sheriff's office said a man shot and killed Navarro outside 128th Billiards in Everett on March 6, after they and 10–20 others got into a fight in the parking lot.
Witnesses say several gunshots rang out, and Navarro was shot in the head. A white sedan sped from the scene shortly after.
Sheriff's office detectives identified the suspect and arrested him Tuesday at a job site in Everett.
The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree murder, and following a court appearance Wednesday, had his bail set at $1 million.
