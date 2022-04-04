Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:10 AM PDT, Mason County
9
High Wind Warning
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Olympics
High Wind Warning
until MON 11:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
High Surf Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
High Surf Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, South Washington Coast

Suspect arrested in connection with Sacramento mass shooting, police say

By KTVU Staff
Published 
California
KTVU FOX 2

Sacramento mass shooting victims named by coroner

The names of the six victims who died in Sunday's mass shooting in downtown Sacramento were released by the coroner. The suspects in the shooting are still on the run, according to police.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 26-year-old has been arrested in connection with the Sacramento shooting that claimed the lives of six people and left a dozen others wounded, police announced.

The Sacramento Police Department named Dandre Martin as a suspect in the case on Monday. Martin was arrested just after midnight Monday. He was booked on assault and illegal firearm possession charges, authorities said.

According to Sacramento County jail record, Martin also has an outstanding warrant from Riverside County. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Sacramento shooting victims identified as investigation continues

Three men and three women were killed by the shooting in Sacramento that also injured 12 people. Three of those victims have been identified. Police there say they are looking for multiple shooters.

During the course of the investigation, detectives served search warrants at three residences where they recovered at least one handgun.

Dozens of rapid-fire gunshots rang out around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Sacramento, leaving three women and three men dead and 12 people wounded. Authorities said they believed at least two shooters carried out the massacre. 

Authorities said Monday that at least three buildings and three cars in the downtown area were hit by gunfire. More than 100 expended shell casings were found at the scene.

The victims struck and killed by the gunfire were identified as Sergio Harris, 38, Devazia Turner, 29, Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, Johntaya Alexander, 21, Melinda Davis, 57, and Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32.