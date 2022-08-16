Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting from July 30

Tacoma Police arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a man on July 30.

The murder was one of three shootings the weekend of July 30 and 31, and occurred near 53rd St and S Orchard St in South Tacoma.

According to police, two men were shooting at each other in a parking lot around 5:30 a.m. Authorities say 39-year-old Ronnal Hines was hit and killed, and the suspect reportedly fled the area.

Tacoma Police say detectives developed probable cause to arrest a suspect just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder.