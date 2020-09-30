Suspect arrested in ambush shooting of two LASD deputies in Compton

The suspect accused of shooting two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies during an ambush in Compton has been arrested, authorities announced Wednesday.

Deonte Lee Murray, 36, of Compton, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on two counts each of willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a felon, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

Lacey expressed her best wishes to the injured deputies and said, "They became victims of a violent crime for one reason: They were doing their job and they were wearing a badge."

Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $6.15 million. Murray faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted on all charges.

Investigators said they believe Murray acted alone in the assault on the deputies.

When asked about a possible motive for the shooting, Homicide Bureau Captain Kent Wegener said, "other than the fact that he obviously hates policemen and wants them dead, not specifically."

Murray is a convicted felon, according to Wegener. He was arrested two weeks ago in connection with an armed-carjacking in Lynwood. At which time, the sheriff's department told FOX 11 that the arrest was not related to the ambush shooting.

"We knew that he was a violent offender, was accused of stealing a black Mercedes-Benz and lived in the area. However, there was insufficient evidence to support an arrest, much less a criminal filing for the charge of attempted murder on a peace officer and to label him in the media as the person responsible," the sheriff's homicide captain said.

"Additionally, bringing the public focus on him at that point of the investigation may have influenced the pending witness interviews and further compromised the mission of solving the attempted murder of the deputies," he said. "As the investigation progressed, we gathered sufficient evidence to substantiate not only the arrest but the filing of criminal charges in this case.''

As a result of that incident, Murray was charged on September 17 with one felony count each of carjacking, second-degree robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm-personal use of a firearm.

He also faces allegations of association with a criminal street gang, discharging a rifle inflicting great bodily injury and personal use of a rifle in the carjacking incident.

The two deputies were shot on Sept. 12 at the Metro A (Blue) Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Palmer Street.

Surveillance video showed the suspect approaching the patrol vehicle from behind, walking up to the passenger side of the vehicle, pulling out a handgun and firing through the passenger side window. The gunman is then seen running away.

"Despite being critically injured, the deputies valiantly cared for each other's wounds and safety, communicated their location and plight to others, and tactically prepared for another attack," according to a statement from the department.

A reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect had increased to more than $600,000.

"We saw the worst of humanity — a cowardly act where a suspect ambushed and shot and attempted to kill two of our deputies," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

"This cowardly ambush was followed by bystanders celebrating and cheering that the deputies had been shot, and that followed at the hospital -- the sanctity, the quiet sanctity of the hospital -- with protesters cheering and chanting for the deputies to die," Villanueva said. "These acts and that day, I will not forget it, and it represents the worst in humanity and it shocked the whole nation. And that evening, I said we will find this man. And I can report today, we have found our suspect."

Both deputies, a 31-year-old woman and 24-year-old man who have not been identified publicly, were released from the hospital earlier this month and are recovering at home. They face further reconstructive surgeries and their recoveries will be a long process, Villanueva added.

Anyone with information on the case can call the sheriff's tip line at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be left for L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or at lacrimestoppers.org.