Suspect arrested in 7-Eleven murder from Feb. 2020

Edmonds Police have arrested a suspect in a murder from more than two years ago.

Detectives arrested a 26-year-old Auburn woman suspected of killing a 7-Eleven store clerk on Feb. 21, 2020. Detectives say Nagendiram Kandasamy was working at the store, located on Highway 99 and 168th Street, when a suspect came in and shot him in an attempted robbery.

The woman had previously been taken into custody on March 15, 2020 as part of a search warrant operation in Enumclaw. During that warrant, police also arrested a 25-year-old man, who is currently in the Pierce County Jail on unrelated charges.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested the woman during a traffic stop, then booked her into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree robbery.

Detectives also recommend charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm for the 25-year-old man.

"The cowardly act that took the life of Mr. Kandasamy left a profound impact on his family and our community. From its first moments, the women and men of Edmonds PD worked tirelessly towards putting this case together and taking a violent suspect off the street," said Police Chief Michelle Bennett. "While our detectives led the investigation, they had assistance from several law enforcement partners. This was a total team effort. We will continue working with the prosecutor's office to support their prosecution of the dangerous suspects. These arrests and charges are not a conclusion, but they bring us closer to providing justice for the Kandasamy family."

Edmonds Police say this case remained their top priority, even during the COVID pandemic, leading them to work with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office and the county’s Violent Offenders Task Force. This helped them to get through search warrants and forensic analyses, police say.

Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to call the police tip line at (425) 771-0212, or email Policetips@edmondswa.gov.

