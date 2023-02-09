Suspect arrested in 2020 Emerald Queen Casino murder

Tacoma Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the 2020 murder of Ty Jenkins, who was shot to death at the Emerald Queen Casino.

According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into jail for first-degree murder.

Jenkins was killed on Aug. 1, 2020, shot on the second floor of the Emerald Queen parking garage. He was found at 12:35 a.m., and Puyallup Tribal officers attempted life-saving measures, but Jenkins was declared dead shortly after.

Puyallup Tribal Police requested assistance from the FBI, and the investigation eventually went to Tacoma Police, who worked to identify the suspect for more than two years.