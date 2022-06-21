Suspect arrested in 2019 murder of Sea-Tac TSA agent

Redmond Police have arrested and charged a 46-year-old Bellevue man for the murder of a Sea-Tac TSA agent in 2019.

Authorities announced that Bradley Hibbard was arrested June 2, suspected of murdering 38-year-old Francis Gaspar, a TSA agent who was found in the road in Redmond back on July 29, 2019.

Hibbard was charged with second-degree murder.

According to police, Gaspar suffered blunt force trauma to his head, and was left for dead in the intersection of West Lake Sammamish Parkway and Leary Way. A passing driver saw him lying in the street and called 911.

Fire personnel treated Gaspar and took him to the hospital, but he died from his injuries the next day.

Authorities said anonymous tips led them to identify Hibbard as the suspect. Hibbard was reportedly leaving court in Kent on an unrelated offense when officers arrested him.

Hibbard is being held in the King County Jail on a $2 million bail.