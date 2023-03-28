Suspect arrested for trying to kidnap woman's child at Bellingham store

Bellingham Police arrested a man accused of trying to kidnap a woman's three-year-old child at a store.

Police say on Saturday, a woman was at a store with her child near Alabama St and Yew St around 9:15 p.m.

She was holding her child's hand waiting at the checkstand when a man, later identified as 38-year-old Kier Gardner, came up from behind and reportedly tried to pick up the kid from under the armpits. The mother pulled her child away and told him to not touch them.

Police say Gardner replied, "I like kids, it's fine."

Another person in the store stepped between them, and Gardner reportedly "postured as if he wanted to fight" them. An employee came from around the counter with a bat and told Gardner to leave, and he left.

They called 911 and gave police a description of the suspect. Officers on patrol found Gardner just two blocks west on Alabama St and Woburn St, where they arrested him without incident.

Gardner was booked into Whatcom County Jail for second-degree kidnappings, and is being held on a $150,000 bond.