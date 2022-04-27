Suspect arrested for Tacoma murder where man's body was found wrapped in tarp
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police have arrested a man in connection to a January homicide, where a body was found wrapped in a tarp.
On Jan. 6, police were called to the 200 block of East 23rd Street in downtown Tacoma around 3:30 a.m. after the body was called in.
The medical examiner's office identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Tomlinson. He died of gunshot wounds to the face and thigh and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Through their investigation, police were able to identify a suspect in Tomlinson's murder.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on April 27 and was booked into jail for second-degree murder.
FOX 13 will name the suspect if and when he is formally charged.