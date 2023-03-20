Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting in Seattle's Central District, no victims ID'd

Police arrested a man suspected of a drive-by shooting in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood Saturday night.

Seattle Police say they received several 911 calls just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, reporting shots fired near 23rd Ave and E Union St. Officers arrived and found no suspects or victims, but found evidence a shooting had occurred.

A nearby business provided surveillance video of the incident, through which officers got a suspect description and vehicle.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers saw a car matching the suspect vehicle description driving west of College St near 17th Ave S. Police followed the car to Fourth Ave and S Royal Brougham Way, where they conducted a traffic stop.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, had a semi-automatic pistol tucked in his waistband, which officers seized. Detectives interviewed him, then booked him into King County Jail for investigation of a drive-by shooting.