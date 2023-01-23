Suspect arrested for attempting to sexually assault woman in Seattle's Westlake neighborhood

Police arrested a 41-year-old man for attempting to sexually assault a woman in Seattle’s Westlake neighborhood.

According to Seattle Police, officers were called to a reported sexual assault near Dexter Ave N and Garfield St around 5 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, authorities say bystanders were holding the suspect on the ground. The victim was also there to give her statement to police.

Witness accounts say the victim was walking her dog, then saw the suspect yelling and chasing a person on the street. The victim entered a nearby building to avoid the man, but then he reportedly followed her inside, grabbed her and pushed her into a wall.

The man reportedly picked her up, threw her to the ground and tried to take off her pants. Witnesses then wrestled the man to the ground and called police.

The suspect was arrested, and officers seized a box cutter from him. He was booked into the King County Jail for assault, indecent liberties and kidnapping.