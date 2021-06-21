Suspect arrested for allegedly throwing rocks off Seattle overpass

Washington State Patrol has arrested a man who allegedly threw rocks at cars from an overpass near I-90 in Seattle.

WSP received reports around 3 a.m. on Sunday of someone on a bike with a headlamp throwing rocks off an overpass near I-90/Dearborn Street.

That person, a 42-year-old man, was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks and for also allegedly throwing knives. Prosecutors will file charges later this week.

The same night, another suspect was also arrested for throwing rocks at cars. This person was not booked into jail but was instead taken to Harborview Medical Center for involuntary commitment.

WSP do not believe the two knew each other, and it does not appear that the suspects were known to WSP.

Troopers believe there is at least one more person out throwing rocks because they have descriptions of another suspect that does not match the descriptions of the two people arrested.

RELATED: Another vehicle damaged by object thrown from I-5 overpass in Seattle

There has been a recent streak of rocks and other heavy objects being thrown over overpasses in Seattle.

On Friday, another vehicle was hit by an object thrown from an I-5 overpass in Seattle.

The vehicle was hit early Friday morning by a piece of rebar thrown from an overpass onto the northbound lanes of I-5 near I-90, according to WSP trooper Chase Van Cleave.

The rebar struck the driver's vehicle and damaged the windshield. The passenger suffered injuries to their eyes and face. Seattle Fire and WSP helped aid the passenger on site. The vehicle, while damaged, was able to be driven from the scene.

Photo of vehicle damage after rocks thrown from I-90 construction site (Photo credit: Washington State Patrol)

On June 2, at least two people were hurt when rocks or large pieces of concrete were thrown at cars on I-90 near the Mt. Baker tunnel in Seattle. A potential suspect in that incident has not been arrested.

A driver was injured last week after someone threw a rock from a construction area onto I-90 East in Seattle.

It's the third such incident in two weeks.

