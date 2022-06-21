Suspect arrested for allegedly firing gun into Olympia homeless encampment

Olympia Police arrested a person suspected of firing a gun into a local homeless encampment referred to as ‘The Jungle.’

Authorities say a person fired seven gunshots into the encampment Monday evening, located between Martin Way and Pacific Ave, before running off.

Police tracked the suspect near North Thurston High School, but did not find a weapon on them. K9 Baxx and his handler searched the suspect and picked up a scent, which led them to a red handgun stashed behind a sign.

The suspect was arrested for discharging a firearm and booked into jail.