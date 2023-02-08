Suspect arrested after threatening Bellevue construction workers with rifle

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Bellevue Police)

Bellevue Police arrested a 74-year-old man for threatening construction workers with a rifle late Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the suspect wielded a semi-automatic rifle and threatened workers at a site near 106th Ave NE and NE 12th St.

A large police response was mobilized to the area after 4:20 p.m.

Eventually, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. Officers confiscated the weapon and booked the man into jail.

RELATED: Remains found in 1989 identified as Oregon man missing since 1964

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

No one was injured in the incident.